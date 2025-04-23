3,000-year-old tombs discovered in Al Ain

Archaeologists from the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) have discovered the UAE’s first major Iron Age cemetery in Al Ain.

According to a WAM report, the site is believed to be 3,000 years old and may include more than a hundred tombs.

The burial site, or necropolis, contained various grave goods like pottery, jewelry, and weapons, helping researchers understand how ancient people lived, fought, and honored their dead.

Experts say this finding gives a clearer picture of life during the Iron Age, a period that started around 3,000 years ago.

“The Iron Age burial traditions remained a mystery, but now we have tangible evidence that brings us closer to the people who lived here,” said Jaber Saleh Al Merri, Director of the Historic Environment Department at DCT Abu Dhabi. He added that the discovery helps preserve Abu Dhabi’s history for future generations.

The tombs were built by digging deep holes with side chambers, sealed using bricks or stones. Because these graves had no surface markers, they were hard to find before. Many of them were looted long ago, but some personal items like rings, beads, and razors were still recovered.

Archaeologists are now carefully studying the remains to find out more about the people, like their age, health, and family connections. Scientists are also examining the DNA to see where they came from and how they are related.

This discovery is part of a project launched in 2024 to study ancient burial sites found during construction in Al Ain. It also supports research on Al Ain’s UNESCO World Heritage Site, recognized globally since 2011.