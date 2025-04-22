Vatican confirms death of Pope due to stroke, heart failure

The Vatican has officially confirmed the death of Pope Francis, who passed away at 7:35 a.m. on April 21, 2025, in his residence at the Domus Sanctae Marthae, Vatican City. He was 88 years old.

According to the death declaration, the Pope died due to a stroke, coma, and irreversible cardiovascular collapse. These medical conditions led to the sudden shutdown of vital body systems.

Health authorities also noted that Pope Francis had been suffering from serious health issues before his death. These included a past episode of severe pneumonia, long-term lung damage, high blood pressure, and type 2 diabetes.

The death was confirmed through electrocardio-anatomical monitoring, a standard method used to verify loss of heart and brain activity. The declaration was signed by Professor Andrea Arcangeli, Director of Health and Hygiene in Vatican City.

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, was the first pope from Latin America and has served as head of the Roman Catholic Church since 2013. He was known for his humility and focus on social justice.

The Vatican is expected to announce further details regarding funeral arrangements and official mourning procedures in the coming days.