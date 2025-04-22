Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

Vatican confirms death of Pope due to stroke, heart failure

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago

The Vatican has officially confirmed the death of Pope Francis, who passed away at 7:35 a.m. on April 21, 2025, in his residence at the Domus Sanctae Marthae, Vatican City. He was 88 years old.

According to the death declaration, the Pope died due to a stroke, coma, and irreversible cardiovascular collapse. These medical conditions led to the sudden shutdown of vital body systems.

Get the latest news instantly on your phone—join the Filipino Times WhatsApp channel now!

Health authorities also noted that Pope Francis had been suffering from serious health issues before his death. These included a past episode of severe pneumonia, long-term lung damage, high blood pressure, and type 2 diabetes.

The death was confirmed through electrocardio-anatomical monitoring, a standard method used to verify loss of heart and brain activity. The declaration was signed by Professor Andrea Arcangeli, Director of Health and Hygiene in Vatican City.

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, was the first pope from Latin America and has served as head of the Roman Catholic Church since 2013. He was known for his humility and focus on social justice.

The Vatican is expected to announce further details regarding funeral arrangements and official mourning procedures in the coming days.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Kiray engagement

Kiray Celis announces engagement after 5 years with non-showbiz boyfriend

3 mins ago
dust storm istock

Scientists develop new tool to predict dust storms

34 mins ago
IMG 1779

Discover Filipino weaves and destinations with Cebu Pacific’s QR Flight Codes

2 hours ago
HH Mohammed Bin Rashid HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed receive Pope Francis at Presidential Palace 1

UAE leaders mourn passing of Pope Francis

19 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button