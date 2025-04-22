Philippine Embassy to hold community outreach in Abu Dhabi

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi, in partnership with the Migrant Workers Office (MWO), will be conducting a series of community outreach programs to provide essential consular and labor-related services to Filipinos residing in the emirate.

The outreach will take place on the following dates and locations:

Al Dhannah City – April 26, 2025 (Saturday)

Madinat Zayed – April 27, 2025 (Sunday)

Al Ain – May 3-4, 2025 (Saturday and Sunday)

(Note: MWO services in Al Ain will be available only on May 3.)

This initiative aims to bring the services closer to Filipinos living far from the capital, making it more convenient for them to access essential documentation and labor assistance without the need to travel long distances.

Interested individuals are encouraged to complete a pre-registration survey through the provided links for each venue.

Among the services to be offered are consular services, which include passport application and renewal, notarization and authentication of documents, and the registration of vital events such as births and marriages. The embassy will also have a COMELEC information and assistance desk for those with election-related inquiries.

Labor services will also be available, including contract verification, assistance from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), and support for the Social Security System (SSS) and PAG-IBIG/HDMF (Home Development Mutual Fund).

The final venues for the outreach activities will be announced soon. Filipinos in the areas covered are urged to stay tuned to official Philippine Embassy channels for more updates.