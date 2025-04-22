Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT News

Heart Evangelista spotted with Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco in Dubai

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino52 mins ago

Photos courtesy of Heart Evangelista and @don_maki via Heart Evangelista’s Instagram

Actress and fashion icon Heart Evangelista was recently spotted with renowned Filipino designer Michael Cinco in Dubai.

Photos of their meetup were shared on social media, giving a glimpse into the exciting preparations for an upcoming global fashion event.

Heart also appeared in the photos with her husband, Senator Chiz Escudero, and members of Cinco’s Dubai-based fashion team.

According to content creator and vlogger Brian de Gracia, the gathering took place at the Michael Cinco Haute Couture showroom in Dubai Design District.

Evangelista is currently in the UAE to receive the Global Fashion Influencer of the Year award at The Emi Gala, which will be held on April 22 and 23 at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers.

Her recent Instagram stories featured behind-the-scenes moments with Cinco and his team, showing a mix of fittings, fashion discussions, and warm reunions. The posts quickly gained attention online.

Before heading to Dubai, Evangelista made several international trips this year for work, including stops in Singapore and Greece. She also spent Holy Week in Singapore with Escudero and their children, Chesi and Quino.

