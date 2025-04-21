OFW returns to PH after being released by Qatari Police

A Filipina domestic worker, one of 17 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) detained in Qatar for alleged involvement in an illegal assembly, has now been repatriated and reunited with her family.

The 36-year-old OFW, who had been working in Qatar since 2019, was the only one among the detained workers whose employment was affected after her employer terminated her services.

Following the termination, she applied for voluntary repatriation and was supported by the Philippine Embassy in Qatar, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), and the Migrant Workers Office in Qatar.

Upon her arrival at Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Easter Sunday, she was greeted by DMW officials and immediately reunited with her two children, ages 12 and 16.

“We shall provide training, reemployment, and livelihood assistance as she is interested in the field of culinary arts, and accounting as well,” DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac said.

In addition to her repatriation, the OFW received financial support from the DMW’s AKSYON Fund and a TESDA Training Scholarship Certificate, ensuring that she has the tools and resources to rebuild her life and reintegrate smoothly into her community.