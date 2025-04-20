Wages Protection System: Why it matters for OFWs and how it protects your salary

For many overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the UAE, payday isn’t just about collecting a salary—it’s about making sure families back home are provided for, bills are paid, and dreams for a better future are kept alive. That’s why getting paid on time and in full matters so much.

Good thing the UAE has the Wages Protection System (WPS)—a system designed to make sure workers, especially OFWs like you, are treated fairly when it comes to salary.

What is the WPS?

The WPS is an electronic salary transfer system launched by the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), designed to ensure that workers receive their full wages on time. It ensures that private sector workers receive their full wages on time via banks, exchange offices, or other financial institutions authorized by the Central Bank of the UAE.

No more waiting around for envelopes or unclear payments. With WPS, your salary goes straight into your bank account—safe, secure, and documented.

And here’s a big deal: 99% of workers in the UAE are already receiving their salaries through WPS, according to MoHRE. That’s proof that the system works and is widely trusted.

Who is required to use WPS?

All companies registered with MoHRE are legally required to use the WPS to process their employees’ salaries. Just recently, the ministry extended WPS coverage to include five domestic worker professions, particularly personal health care provider, personal trainer, private agriculture engineer, personal tutor, and personal public relations officer (PRO).

When should salaries be paid?

According to the law, your salary should be paid no later than 15 days after the due date stated in your contract. So, if you’re supposed to be paid at the end of the month, your employer has until the 15th of the next month to transfer your wages.

But if your contract says you should be paid earlier—or more frequently—then your employer has to follow that agreement.

If there’s no specific payday mentioned, employers must pay at least once a month. No skipping. No delays.

What happens if employers don’t pay on time?

If an employer fails to pay wages by the due date, the system sends an electronic reminder on the 3rd and 10th day after the due date. If there’s still no action by the 17th day, the company will be blocked from issuing new work permits and face salary-related restrictions until the delayed wages are paid.

Why it’s important for OFWs?

For OFWs, the WPS brings something priceless: peace of mind.

You know your salary will arrive on time. You get exactly what’s agreed in your contract. And if something goes wrong, the system is on your side.

But it’s not just about protecting workers. The WPS also helps employers follow labor laws, makes the workplace clearer, and builds trust with employees, protecting both parties.