Fishermen caught using banned nylon nets in Abu Dhabi

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has issued formal violations against a group of fishermen caught using nylon fishing nets—an act strictly prohibited under the UAE’s environmental laws.

In a social media post, the agency stressed the importance of adhering to the country’s fishing regulations, to protect marine biodiversity and maintain the balance of the ecosystem.

“EAD issued a violation after fishermen were caught using nylon fishing nets – banned under environmental laws. All fishermen are urged to comply with regulations to protect marine life and ensure sustainable fisheries,” it said.

The prohibition is in line with the UAE law, which bans the use of certain fishing equipment, including bottom trawl nets, bottom posts, lights, and nets made of nylon.

Violators of this law face severe penalties, including imprisonment of no less than three months and fines ranging from AED 25,000 to AED 50,000. Repeat offenses carry harsher penalties of at least one year in prison and fines of up to AED 100,000. Furthermore, all fishing tools and boats involved in the violation will be confiscated.

The EAD, which oversees fishing activities in the emirate, continues to call on all fishermen to abide by regulations to help protect marine resources and promote sustainable fishing practices across the UAE.