Small kindness, big impact: Simple things OFWs can do to lift each other up

For many Filipinos abroad, the Lenten season is often about slowing down, reflecting, and showing care—not just through prayer, but through action.

Even if you’re working through Holy Week, there’s still a way to take part in the spirit of the season. You don’t need a long break or a big budget to do something meaningful. Small acts of kindness, even the simplest ones, can bring comfort to others and remind us that we’re not alone.

Here are simple things you can do to lift someone up this weekend:

Share a meal istock
A family is enjoying home-cooked seafood shelled out at home with banana leaves plating

Share a meal

Cook something special and offer a plate to your flatmates or co-workers. Even a simple dish feels warm when shared.

Lend a helping hand istock
A woman helps a co-worker at the office.

Lend a helping hand

If you notice a colleague who’s stressed or tired, help out in small ways—run a quick errand, bring water, or offer a short break.

donate istock
A woman sorting old kids’ toys, clothes, and shoes in the box for charity.

Give what you don’t use

Old clothes, shoes, or items gathering dust? Pass them on to someone who needs them more. It clears your space and helps someone else.

text message istock
A person checking in on a friend through text messaging.

Check in on someone

Send a short message to a kabayan you haven’t spoken to in a while. A quick “Hope you’re okay” can make someone’s day.

Be kind to yourself too istock
A woman sitting in front of a sofa at home and reading a book for leisure.

Be kind to yourself, too

Pause and ask: How am I doing? Even short breaks, enough sleep, or a quiet moment after work can help you recharge.

This Holy Week, kindness doesn’t need to be grand. Thoughtful gestures, shared moments, and caring for others—even in small ways—make a lasting difference.

