Small kindness, big impact: Simple things OFWs can do to lift each other up

For many Filipinos abroad, the Lenten season is often about slowing down, reflecting, and showing care—not just through prayer, but through action.

Even if you’re working through Holy Week, there’s still a way to take part in the spirit of the season. You don’t need a long break or a big budget to do something meaningful. Small acts of kindness, even the simplest ones, can bring comfort to others and remind us that we’re not alone.

Here are simple things you can do to lift someone up this weekend:

Share a meal

Cook something special and offer a plate to your flatmates or co-workers. Even a simple dish feels warm when shared.

Lend a helping hand

If you notice a colleague who’s stressed or tired, help out in small ways—run a quick errand, bring water, or offer a short break.

Give what you don’t use

Old clothes, shoes, or items gathering dust? Pass them on to someone who needs them more. It clears your space and helps someone else.

Check in on someone

Send a short message to a kabayan you haven’t spoken to in a while. A quick “Hope you’re okay” can make someone’s day.

Be kind to yourself, too

Pause and ask: How am I doing? Even short breaks, enough sleep, or a quiet moment after work can help you recharge.

This Holy Week, kindness doesn’t need to be grand. Thoughtful gestures, shared moments, and caring for others—even in small ways—make a lasting difference.