Free RTA buses available for Easter 2025 in Dubai until April 20

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is offering free shuttle bus services for people visiting the church complexes in Jebel Ali during the Easter celebrations.

The free transport is available from Energy Metro Station to the church sites until April 20, running from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM daily.

RTA shared the update on Twitter, encouraging visitors to ride the Dubai Metro and continue their journey via the complimentary bus services.

“Planning to attend the Easter celebrations at the church complexes in Jebel Ali and Oud Metha?” RTA stated.

RTA advised passengers to ride the Dubai Metro to get to the Energy Metro Station. “Continue to the event site in Jebel Ali aboard the free buses provided by RTA throughout the celebrations. Your comfort matters,” it added.

For those going to the churches in Oud Metha, RTA advised passengers to get off at Oud Metha Metro Station and take a short walk to the venue.

The initiative is part of RTA’s efforts to support Dubai’s diverse communities and promote harmony and tolerance through convenient and accessible transport.

