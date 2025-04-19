Filipinos repatriated from Kuwait, Cambodia, Israel during Holy Week

Despite the observance of Holy Week, the government continued to provide assistance to Filipino workers abroad who needed help coming back home.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) carried out a series of repatriation missions during the religious holiday.

On Holy Tuesday, 20 Filipinos returned from Kuwait through a flight that landed at NAIA Terminal 1. These individuals were part of a repatriation program for distressed workers abroad.

The following day, Holy Wednesday, financial aid was distributed to 21 Filipinos who arrived from Cambodia. These workers were also classified as distressed and in need of support upon return.

By Maundy Thursday, another batch of 22 Filipinos arrived home from Israel via NAIA Terminal 3. Their return was also part of OWWA’s continuing efforts to help overseas Filipinos in vulnerable situations.

“Sa gitna ng paggunita ng Mahal na Araw, patuloy ang pagbibigay ng tulong, malasakit, at proteksyon ng OWWA para sa kapakanan ng bawat OFW,” the agency said on their social media page. This shows that OWWA’s services do not stop even during important national or religious events.

Repatriation refers to bringing someone back to their home country, especially after experiencing problems abroad. OWWA ensures this is done safely and provides additional help like transportation and financial assistance when needed.