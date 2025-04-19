Dubai’s RTA opens new bridge linking Jumeirah and Al Mina streets

A new bridge in Dubai is now open, cutting travel time from Jumeirah Street to Al Mina Street in the direction of the Infinity Bridge by more than half.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said the bridge reduces travel from 12 minutes to just 4 minutes.

Spanning 985 meters, the bridge has two lanes and can carry up to 3,200 vehicles every hour. This aims to ease daily traffic for motorists, especially those passing from Jumeirah Street to Infinity Bridge via Al Mina Street.

The RTA announced the bridge opening on its official Twitter page, noting that the structure allows cars to move smoothly without stopping at any traffic light. This means faster and easier travel for people heading toward the Infinity Bridge.

This bridge is part of a bigger project called Phase 4 of the Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project. This project stretches across 4.8 kilometers from the intersection of Sheikh Rashid Road and Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street to the Falcon Intersection on Al Mina Street.

Phase 4 also includes another bridge with three lanes, 780 meters long, that will help vehicles going from Falcon Intersection to Al Wasl Road. There will also be upgrades to roads and intersections in the surrounding areas.

The total capacity of all lanes under this phase is expected to handle around 19,400 vehicles per hour. The goal is to keep traffic moving smoothly and reduce congestion for drivers using these key roads in the city.