PNP records 28 incidents during Holy Week; says observance remains generally peaceful

The Philippine National Police (PNP) reported a total of 28 incidents involving drowning, fire, arson, and vehicular accidents amid the ongoing Holy Week observance.

In a statement, the PNP said 16 of these were drowning cases recorded in various regions, while two vehicular accidents occurred in Metro Manila and Cagayan Valley.

Three fire incidents were reported in Metro Manila, Eastern Visayas, and the Zamboanga Peninsula, along with one case of arson in the Negros Island Region.

According to the PNP, local police units responded promptly in coordination with concerned agencies. Despite the incidents, the Holy Week observance has remained “generally peaceful” so far.

To ensure safety, a total of 68,465 police personnel have been deployed nationwide. With millions of Filipinos expected to travel and gather at churches, pilgrimage sites, terminals, beaches, malls, and other public areas, the PNP said it intensified visibility and operations in the following locations:

  • 19,120 personnel assigned to places of worship
  • 18,283 deployed to major roads
  • 8,711 stationed at transport hubs and terminals
  • 10,125 in commercial areas
  • 12,226 in tourist and recreational spots

PNP Chief Police General Rommel Francisco Marbil reaffirmed the police force’s commitment to maintaining public safety throughout the Holy Week and the summer season.

“The PNP stands ready to protect and serve our countrymen during this sacred observance. We call on the public to remain vigilant, practice safety measures, and immediately report any untoward incidents to the nearest police station,” Marbil said.

He also noted that the PNP is following the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to deliver proactive and people-focused public service, especially during major national events.

The public is encouraged to cooperate with law enforcement personnel and help ensure a safe and orderly observance of Holy Week.

