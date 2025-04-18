Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

One text = AED 800? UAE reminds drivers to stay focused behind the wheel

Camille Quirino

Courtesy: Control and Monitoring Center via Abu Dhabi Police

Abu Dhabi Police recently shared a hard-hitting video on social media showing real-life car crashes, warning: “Using your phone while driving is a danger to all road users.” The post is part of the GCC Traffic Week awareness campaign, in partnership with the Control and Monitoring Center.

The message is clear: one moment of distraction—whether it’s checking WhatsApp, replying to a message, or scrolling through TikTok—can lead to a life-changing accident. For Filipino drivers in the UAE, especially those rushing to work, picking up family, or navigating new roads, this is a reminder to stay focused behind the wheel.

According to UAE traffic laws, using your mobile phone while driving comes with an AED 800 fine and 4 black traffic points. That’s not just a dent in your wallet—it can also affect your driving record.

Violations inside the vehicle

Distractions don’t stop at phones. Eating, adjusting the GPS, or even getting too caught up in conversations with a passenger can shift your focus. It only takes a second for something to go wrong.

Parents and guardians also have a special responsibility. Allowing kids under 10 years old or shorter than 145 cm to sit in the front seat will cost you AED 400. Not using a child seat for kids under 4 years old? Another AED 400 fine. And don’t forget the basics: seatbelts are a must for the driver and all passengers. That’s AED 400 and 4 black points if ignored.

Whether you’re heading home after a long shift or picking up groceries in Deira, always put safety first. Driving in the UAE comes with high standards, and staying alert and responsible behind the wheel protects not just your license but lives.

