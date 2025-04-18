Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Police reunites lost child of determination with family in just one hour

Dubai Police successfully reunited a lost 6-year-old child with his family within just one hour after he was found alone on a street in the Naif area.

The child, who is classified as a child of determination, had wandered away from home.

Police received a report from the Command and Control Center that a young boy had been found crying and distressed in the busy Naif Market.

“It indicated that a child had gotten lost in Naif Market and was found crying and extremely distressed,” said Brigadier Omar Moussa Ashour, Acting Director of Naif Police Station. “Police patrols quickly responded, bringing the child to the Station and providing care through the Victim Support Section until they could identify his family.”

Within an hour, authorities located the child’s father. Brig. Ashour shared, “The father explained that he worked in a shop in the same building where they lived, and the child had left home to accompany his mother to his father’s workplace.”

Both parents believed the child was with the other, but he had left the building and wandered into the street,” he added.

Dubai Police took appropriate legal action following the incident. The child’s father also signed a written commitment to prevent it from happening again.

Brig. Ashour urged parents to keep a close watch on their children and advised families to teach their kids how to respond if they become lost, including approaching police or security personnel in crowded or public places.

He added that ensuring the well-being of children is a shared responsibility and that quick coordination between departments helped reunite the family swiftly.

