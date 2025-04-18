Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

8 Filipino seafarers released from detention in Malaysia

Camille Quirino3 mins ago

Courtesy: DMW/FB

Eight Filipino crew members of the vessel MT Krishna 1 have been released in Johor, Malaysia, following a decision by the Prosecutor’s Office.

Their release came after a welfare visit and close coordination between the Philippine and Malaysian authorities.

Labor Attaché Jocelyn Ortega of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW)–Migrant Workers’ Office in Malaysia confirmed the release during a video call to DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac. The Filipino seafarers had been detained for a week at the Kota Tinggi Police District Headquarters for alleged immigration offenses.

“We emphasize the continuing directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to protect the rights and welfare of OFWs, and implore the significance of the release during the Holy Week,” said Secretary Cacdac. He also acknowledged the support of DFA Secretary Enrique Manalo and Philippine Ambassador to Malaysia Maria Angela Ponce.

The DMW, Migrant Workers Office (MWO), and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) worked together to ensure the well-being of the seafarers and provided them with legal and welfare support. Their team in Kuala Lumpur is now preparing for the seafarers’ immediate return to the Philippines.

The eight Filipinos were among 20 detained crew members, alongside 12 Indian nationals, who were arrested for allegedly entering Malaysia without passports or proper documentation. The Philippine team coordinated with local police and the Licensed Manning Agency (LMA) during the investigation.

The DMW has reached out to the seafarers’ families and assured continued assistance, including salary support through the AKSYON Fund. “We are always reminded by the President to ensure the welfare and well-being of our OFWs, especially in times of their utmost need,” Cacdac added.

