Dubai Mounted Police issues 463 traffic fines after nearly 1,500 horseback patrols in 2024

The Dubai Police, through its Mounted Police Station, issued 463 traffic fines in 2024, following 1,464 patrols across various parts of the emirate.

These fines resulted from proactive monitoring by the specialized mounted unit, which deploys trained riders on horseback to patrol police jurisdictions, industrial zones, and tourist areas across the city.

His Excellency Major General Dr. Expert Mohammed Issa Al Adhab, Director of the Mounted Police Station, emphasized the importance of mounted patrols in enforcing traffic laws and ensuring public safety by reaching narrow areas that are difficult for regular patrol vehicles to access.

In addition to routine patrols, the unit secured 38 matches and carried out checks on individuals and vehicles, particularly around sports venues and public events.

The Mounted Police Station also expanded its operations last year, training 23 endurance riders and accommodating 79 horses. It took part in several championships and provided desert horseback riding services to 275 individuals.

Beyond enforcement, the unit strengthened its community presence by participating in 165 public events—up from previous years. Its therapeutic initiatives, such as Equine-Assisted Psychotherapy and programs for people of determination, benefited over 160 individuals.

With teams strategically stationed across four key areas of the emirate, the Mounted Police ensures full coverage in support of Dubai Police’s broader public safety objectives, Al Adhab said.