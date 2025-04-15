Comelec orders Pasay mayoral bet to explain alleged discriminatory remarks

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has issued a show-cause order against Pasay City councilor and mayoral candidate Editha “Wowee” Manguera over an alleged discriminatory statement made during a recent campaign activity.

According to the Comelec’s Task Force SAFE, Councilor Manguera was heard saying, “Tanggalin na natin ang bumbay para wala nang amoy sibuyas na naiwan sa Pasay Gen.”

“From the context, we believe that you were referring to foreign studnets studying and interning at the Pasay City General Hospital,” the Comelec said.

The remark was caught on video and has since circulated on social media, drawing public criticism and triggering a review by the Comelec.

In the show-cause order dated April 15, 2025, Councilor Manguera was given three (3) days to explain in writing why she should not be charged with an election offense or disqualified from running in the May 2025 elections.

The poll body considers the utterance a potential violation of Comelec Resolution No. 11116, or the Anti-Discrimination and Fair Campaigning Guidelines, as amended by Resolution No. 11127. These resolutions prohibit, among others, racial discrimination, incitement, and public ridicule, especially during the election period.

Comelec reminded candidates that any form of exclusion or vilification based on national or ethnic origin may constitute an election offense under the Omnibus Election Code and related laws.

Comelec emphasized that failure to respond will be interpreted as a waiver of her right to be heard and may result in the filing of appropriate charges.