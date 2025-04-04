Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Palace to Dela Rosa: You had your chance to question officials on Duterte’s ICC arrest

Staff Report1 hour ago

Malacañang rebuked Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa for questioning the absence of executive officials at the second Senate hearing on former President Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest, saying he had ample opportunity during the first hearing.

“Did he not remember that there was already a first hearing? It seems he was the one who was absent. That was his chance to ask questions,” Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said in a Palace briefing.

She noted that the initial hearing lasted six hours, giving senators sufficient time to raise concerns.

The Palace also dismissed Dela Rosa’s warning of a constitutional crisis, asserting that executive privilege is a long-established right upheld by the Supreme Court.

Castro cited past rulings that allow the president and high-ranking officials to withhold certain information from legislative inquiries.

Dela Rosa had called for a subpoena to compel executive officials to attend, claiming their absence undermined government checks and balances.

