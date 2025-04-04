Myanmar earthquake death toll surpasses 3,000 as rescue efforts face new challenges

The death toll from Myanmar’s devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake has risen to 3,003, with over 4,500 injured and hundreds still missing, as unseasonal rain threatens to hamper rescue operations.

The powerful quake struck last Friday, flattening communities and leaving millions without food, water, and shelter. Myanmar’s embassy in Japan confirmed the latest figures on Wednesday, while rescue teams continue efforts to locate survivors.

Weather officials have warned that rain from Sunday to April 11 could worsen conditions in the hardest-hit areas, including Mandalay, Sagaing, and Naypyidaw. Aid workers fear that those still trapped beneath rubble may drown if heavy rains set in.

So far, 53 aid airlifts have been conducted, and over 1,900 rescue workers from 15 countries, including China, India, and Russia, have arrived.

Despite the disaster, Myanmar’s junta chief Min Aung Hlaing is set to leave the country on Thursday for a rare regional summit in Bangkok, even as the nation struggles with the aftermath of one of its strongest quakes in a century.