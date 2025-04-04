Dunkin’ celebrates its 85th store in the UAE with a special offer

Dunkin’ is excited to announce the grand opening of its 85th store in the UAE at Reef Mall, Dubai. To mark this milestone, customers can enjoy an exclusive promotion across ALL their stores.

From April 5 to 12, get six FREE donuts when you buy six. Choose from a variety of freshly made donuts in different flavors and shapes, including fan favorites like glazed, chocolate, and seasonal specials. Whether you’re a long-time Dunkin’ fan or a first-time customer, this is the perfect time to enjoy your favorite treats and explore new options.

To redeem this offer, simply visit any Dunkin’ store in the UAE and say the secret phrase: “Masaya Ako.” Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to celebrate with Dunkin’ and enjoy these delicious treats with friends and family. The offer is available in all Dunkin’ stores across the UAE, but hurry, as this limited-time promotion ends soon!

Since 1997, Dunkin’ has been a favorite destination for coffee and donut lovers in the UAE. Known for its freshly brewed coffee and a wide variety of delicious donuts, Dunkin’ continues to serve up moments of happiness every day.

In addition to its signature treats, the menu also includes all-day breakfast, sandwiches, and salads, offering something for everyone. Dunkin’ has become a go-to spot for many people, whether they’re grabbing a quick snack or enjoying a leisurely break.

Join the celebration, enjoy great food, and make new memories with Dunkin’!