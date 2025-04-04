Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

BGC addresses disruptive incident involving Russian vlogger

Bonifacio Global City (BGC) has released an official statement regarding a disruptive incident involving Russian vlogger Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, who went viral for his livestream in Taguig City.

BGC stated that they are “aware of multiple reports regarding disruptive incidents” and are coordinating with authorities to take legal action. They emphasized that ensuring safety and security in the estate remains their top priority.

According to the Philippine National Police – Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, Zdorovetskiy allegedly harassed Filipinos and displayed disruptive behavior during his livestream.

He was arrested in Pasay City after the Bureau of Immigration (BI) issued a Mission Order for Undesirability against him.

The vlogger is now detained at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig. The BI confirmed that a BGC security guard filed a police blotter against him for harassment, leading to the issuance of the mission order.

Zdorovetskiy has since been classified as an undesirable foreign national.

