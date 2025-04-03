Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE tops global entrepreneurship ranking for fourth consecutive year

The United Arab Emirates has secured the top spot globally as the best place for entrepreneurship and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for the fourth year in a row.

According to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) Report 2024/2025, the ranking was based on 11 out of 13 key indicators, including access to funding, government policies, ease of market entry, and entrepreneurial education.

The report highlighted that the UAE’s strong entrepreneurial environment is supported by government initiatives, financing options, and regulatory policies that make it easier for startups to grow. Among high-income countries, the UAE led in areas such as government entrepreneurship programs, tax policies, and business infrastructure, ensuring a supportive ecosystem for new and existing businesses.

One of the major contributing factors to this success is the UAE’s investment of $8.7 billion in innovation and SME growth as part of the Projects of the 50 initiative. Additionally, the country’s policies allowing 100 percent foreign ownership of companies and attracting record levels of foreign direct investment have strengthened its global standing as a business hub.

The report also noted that 67 percent of adults in the UAE either know an entrepreneur or believe they have the skills to start a business. Meanwhile, 70 percent of Emiratis see strong opportunities for launching a business, and 80 percent of entrepreneurs are integrating digital technology into their operations. Around 78 percent of new business owners prioritize social and environmental impact over profit, showing a shift toward sustainable entrepreneurship.

With the UAE also ranking first in the GEM’s National Entrepreneurship Context Index (NECI), the country continues to push toward its goal of reaching one million SMEs by 2031. Its commitment to business-friendly policies and a competitive investment climate cements its position as a top choice for aspiring entrepreneurs worldwide

