Three sentenced to death in UAE for kidnapping, murder

Three individuals have been sentenced to death by the Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals’ State Security Chamber for their role in the kidnapping and murder of Moldovan-Israeli citizen Zvi Kogan.

Meanwhile, a fourth defendant received a life sentence for premeditated murder with terrorist intent.

The court ruled unanimously on the case, convicting the defendants based on strong evidence, including their detailed confessions, forensic reports, and witness testimonies. However, authorities have not disclosed a motive for the murder of Kogan or how he was kidnapped and killed.

The Attorney General, Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, ordered an expedited trial in January 2025 after investigations confirmed that the defendants had tracked and murdered the victim. The State Security Prosecution handled the case, which presented evidence in court.

Under UAE law, death sentences are automatically subject to appeal and will be reviewed by the Federal Supreme Court. The fourth defendant, who assisted in the crime, will be deported after serving his life sentence.

According to The New York Times, Kogan was a dual citizen of Israel and Moldova and was active in the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, a Hasidic Jewish group focused on outreach.