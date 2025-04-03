RTA’s 20 Ramadan initiatives benefit 55,000 people across Dubai

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) successfully carried out 20 community initiatives during Ramadan 2025, reaching 55,000 people across the city.

These initiatives aimed to support low-income families, delivery riders, truck drivers, public transport users, orphans, senior citizens, and people of determination.

To mark the end of Ramadan, RTA organized the “Eid Joy” initiative, distributing gifts and Eid money to workers, orphans, and senior citizens at Etisalat Metro Station. Cultural events and workshops for children were held in partnership with various organizations, reinforcing the spirit of giving and community cohesion.

Among other key programs, the “Iftar Saem” project provided meals to over 30,000 individuals in partnership with the Dubai Charity Association. The “Bus of Charity” initiative assisted 15,500 bus drivers, delivery riders, workers, and abra passengers.

Get the latest news instantly on your phone—join the Filipino Times WhatsApp channel now!

Additionally, 5,000 metro station users benefited from various activities, and 1,000 Nol cards were distributed through the “Ramadan Meer” initiative to help families in need.

More than 350 RTA employees volunteered in these community programs, contributing over 1,500 hours of service. The initiatives were implemented in collaboration with Dubai Police, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, the Dubai Charity Association, Beit Al Khair Society, and private sector partners such as Noon Food and Keolis MHI.

Abdullah Yousef Al Ali, CEO of Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector at RTA, emphasized the impact of these efforts: “RTA is keen to consolidate its pioneering role in supporting purposeful community initiatives that reflect the vision of our wise leadership to enhance social cohesion and instill the values of giving and humanitarian work.”

These efforts align with the UAE’s “Year of Community”, focusing on social responsibility, volunteerism, and sustainable initiatives. RTA monitored engagement, tracked beneficiaries, and measured volunteer impact to enhance future programs and ensure lasting positive effects.