Marcos on Duterte’s reconciliation with father: ‘Glad I could help’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 mins ago

File photo.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gave a brief response to Vice President Sara Duterte’s remarks, thanking him for the opportunity to reconcile with her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, while he is in detention in the Netherlands.

Duterte was arrested on charges of crimes against humanity linked to his war on drugs. He is currently held at an International Criminal Court (ICC) facility in The Hague.

“Glad I could help,” Marcos said, according to Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro.

In an interview in The Hague, Vice President Duterte said she has had more time to talk to her father, allowing them to mend their relationship.

However, she expressed sadness that their reconciliation had to happen while he was in detention.

