Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

17 detained OFWs in Qatar granted provisional release, barred from leaving country

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 min ago

For illustrative purposes only.

The Qatari government has granted provisional release to 17 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who were detained for allegedly staging an unauthorized protest in support of former President Rodrigo Duterte, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) announced.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had sought their immediate release, but Qatari authorities only approved a provisional arrangement.

“Provisional liberty is still liberty, that’s according to the president,” Cacdac said, expressing gratitude to Qatar.

The OFWs—12 men, five women, and three minors—are now free within Qatar but cannot leave the country until their case is resolved.

They face charges of illegal assembly and disturbing public order, with potential penalties ranging from six months to three years in prison or bail set at 10,000 Qatari Riyals (₱158,000).

Cacdac assured that the DMW has deployed legal counsel to assist the detained Filipinos.

He also reminded OFWs to respect the laws of their host countries, noting that under Qatar’s Law No. 18 of 2004, protests are illegal without government approval.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 min ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

businessman istock 1

UAE tops global entrepreneurship ranking for fourth consecutive year

21 mins ago
Volunteer istock

RTA’s 20 Ramadan initiatives benefit 55,000 people across Dubai

53 mins ago
Kris Aquino 1

Kris Aquino responds to ex-boyfriend’s son, shares her side of the story

2 hours ago
judge istock

Three sentenced to death in UAE for kidnapping, murder

3 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button