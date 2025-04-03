17 detained OFWs in Qatar granted provisional release, barred from leaving country

The Qatari government has granted provisional release to 17 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who were detained for allegedly staging an unauthorized protest in support of former President Rodrigo Duterte, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) announced.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had sought their immediate release, but Qatari authorities only approved a provisional arrangement.

“Provisional liberty is still liberty, that’s according to the president,” Cacdac said, expressing gratitude to Qatar.

The OFWs—12 men, five women, and three minors—are now free within Qatar but cannot leave the country until their case is resolved.

They face charges of illegal assembly and disturbing public order, with potential penalties ranging from six months to three years in prison or bail set at 10,000 Qatari Riyals (₱158,000).

Cacdac assured that the DMW has deployed legal counsel to assist the detained Filipinos.

He also reminded OFWs to respect the laws of their host countries, noting that under Qatar’s Law No. 18 of 2004, protests are illegal without government approval.