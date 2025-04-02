Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE deploys rescue team to Myanmar after devastating earthquake

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino23 mins ago

The UAE has dispatched a search and rescue team to Myanmar following a devastating earthquake, under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The team includes members from Abu Dhabi Police, the National Guard, and the Joint Operations Command.

This swift action is part of the UAE’s commitment to providing urgent assistance to countries hit by natural disasters. The mission aims to rescue those trapped and provide immediate aid to affected communities.

Myanmar recently experienced a powerful earthquake, causing severe damage and leaving many in need of emergency support. The UAE’s rescue team will join international efforts in search and recovery operations.

The UAE has a history of responding quickly to global humanitarian crises, reinforcing its role as a leader in international aid and disaster relief. The country regularly extends assistance to communities suffering from calamities worldwide.

