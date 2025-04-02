Rossana Fajardo named new SGV country managing partner starting July 2025

SyCip Gorres Velayo & Co. (SGV & Co.), the Philippines’ largest professional services firm, has appointed Rossana Fajardo as its next country managing partner.

Fajardo will officially take over the role on July 1, 2025, succeeding Wilson Tan, who has led the firm since 2020.

SGV stated that Fajardo will focus on driving growth and transformation within the company. Her leadership will prioritize increasing revenue, improving operational efficiency, and enhancing client services.

Fajardo has been with SGV since 1988 and became a partner in 2001. She has held key leadership positions in SGV and Ernst & Young (EY), including SGV consulting leader, EY ASEAN business consulting leader, SGV IT risk and assurance leader, and EY ASEAN advisory chief operations officer.

Her expertise includes business and digital transformation, finance and risk management, and organizational change. She has worked with companies across industries such as telecommunications, technology, retail, and government services.

Beyond her professional achievements, Fajardo actively promotes women in leadership. She leads the EY Women in Technology initiative and the Philippine EY STEM Girls program, which encourages young girls aged 11 to 18 to pursue careers in science and technology.

She is a certified public accountant with international certifications in risk management and fraud examination. She holds a degree in accounting from the University of St. La Salle and has completed executive programs at top global business schools.