Abalos vows to remove e-VAT to lower electricity cost; create more jobs for Filipinos

Former Interior Secretary and senatorial candidate Benhur Abalos Jr. has promised to push for the removal of the expanded value-added tax (e-VAT) on electricity to help reduce power bills and create more job opportunities for Filipinos.

Abalos said high electricity costs make it difficult for businesses to thrive in the country. By scrapping the 12-percent e-VAT on electricity, he believes more companies will invest, leading to increased job creation and economic growth.

“I will file a bill na tanggalin, at the very least, yung e-VAT sa kuryente. Bakit? Once matanggal mo yan, dadami ang mga kompanyang papasok,” Abalos said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

“How can you promote manufacturing and other kind of things kung doon pa lang sa kuryente, talo ka na,” he added.

With the 12-percent VAT, a household consuming 200 kWh at P12.29 per kWh pays a total electricity bill of P2,752.98. Without EVAT, the bill drops to P2,458.02, saving nearly P300 each month.

While he acknowledged that removing the tax could mean revenue losses for the government, Abalos said the economic boost from increased business investments and job creation would more than make up for it.

“May kapalit ‘yan. Dadami naman ang ibang klaseng negosyo. Dadami ang trabaho sa tao, at magiginhawaan aNg tao,”

Abalos has consistently opposed VAT on electricity. As a congressman in 2005, he voted against its implementation, warning that it would drive up inflation and increase the financial burden on Filipino consumers.

After the e-VAT law was passed, he immediately filed a resolution seeking a two-year suspension of VAT on electricity and fuel, arguing that it would help ease financial strain on both businesses and households.

If elected senator, Abalos vows to continue this fight, pushing for legislative reforms that will lower power costs and create a more business-friendly environment for the country.