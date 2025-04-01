UAE fuel prices for April 2025 announced

The UAE Fuel Price Committee has announced the fuel prices for April 2025, reflecting a decrease across all fuel categories compared to the previous month.

Effective April 1, the approved rates are as follows:

Diesel: AED 2.63 per liter (down from AED 2.77)

Super 98: AED 2.57 per liter (down from AED 2.73)

Special 95: AED 2.46 per liter (down from AED 2.61)

E-Plus 91: AED 2.38 per liter (down from AED 2.54)

The reductions range between AED 0.16 and AED 0.14 per liter, offering some relief to motorists.