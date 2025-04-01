Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE fuel prices for April 2025 announced

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin59 mins ago

For illustrative purposes only

The UAE Fuel Price Committee has announced the fuel prices for April 2025, reflecting a decrease across all fuel categories compared to the previous month.

Effective April 1, the approved rates are as follows:

Diesel: AED 2.63 per liter (down from AED 2.77)

Super 98: AED 2.57 per liter (down from AED 2.73)

Special 95: AED 2.46 per liter (down from AED 2.61)

E-Plus 91: AED 2.38 per liter (down from AED 2.54)

The reductions range between AED 0.16 and AED 0.14 per liter, offering some relief to motorists.

