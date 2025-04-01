Filipino Social Club celebrates women through ‘Filipinas in Dubai’

The Filipino Social Club (FilSoc) once again shined the spotlight on Filipina empowerment with the second installation of “Filipinas in Dubai.”

With the theme “Her Story, Her Power: Celebrating Women Who Inspire,” the event brought together influential speakers, distinguished guests, and inspiring Filipina leaders.

For the first time, the event was graced by notable figures, including Madame Caroline Belinda C. Ver, wife of the Philippine Ambassador to the UAE; Madame Joan Angeles, wife of the Philippine Consul General in Dubai; and Madam Maricel V. Bautista, wife of the Labor Attaché of the Migrant Workers Office in Dubai, enriching discussions on leadership, service, and the vital role of women across various fields.

The program featured thought-provoking panel discussions, keynote speeches, and personal testimonies from esteemed businesswomen, community leaders, and advocates, offering insights and inspiration to attendees.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE H.E. Alfonso A. Ver, Philippine Consul General in Dubai Hon. Marford Angeles, and Labor Attaché Atty. John Rio Bautista also joined the celebration and delivered messages recognizing the hard work and dedication of Filipinas in the UAE.

As part of its mission to honor Filipina achievements, the event culminated with the Awarding of Outstanding Filipinas in Dubai, recognizing individuals who have made exceptional contributions in their fields and communities.