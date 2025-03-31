Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE leaders gather to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr in Abu Dhabi

On the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates at Qasr Al Mushrif in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting was a celebration of Eid and an opportunity for leaders to exchange warm greetings and prayers for the prosperity of the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was joined by the Rulers of the Emirates, including His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The gathering also included Rulers from the other Emirates, such as His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman; His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah; His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain; and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

The leaders of the UAE exchanged wishes for continued health, happiness, and stability, with a focus on the nation’s prosperity. Prayers were said for the ongoing progress of the UAE and the fulfillment of its people’s aspirations.

Alongside the Rulers, several dignitaries attended the event, including His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court. His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, was also present for the occasion.

The meeting was a reminder of the UAE’s commitment to peace, unity, and growth. The leaders shared fraternal conversations while praying for the country’s long-term stability and success, reflecting the country’s continuous progress under its leadership.

This event, marking the end of the month-long Ramadan, was attended by numerous ministers, officials, and well-wishers, creating a moment of unity and celebration across the nation.

