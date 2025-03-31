Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Philippine Ambassador to UAE Extends Eid Al-Fitr Greetings

Camille Quirino

Courtesy: Philippine Embassy in UAE/FB

The Philippine Ambassador to the UAE has extended warm greetings to the Filipino Muslim community in celebration of Eid Al-Fitr.

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi highlighted the significance of the occasion, emphasizing reflection, compassion, and gratitude.

In a statement, the Embassy reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the friendship and cooperation between the Philippines and the UAE. “Eid Al-Fitr is a time of reflection, compassion, and gratitude—values that unite us as a community and strengthen the bonds of friendship among nations,” the statement read.

The celebration marks the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting and prayer observed by Muslims worldwide. It is a time of joy, togetherness, and giving, with families and communities coming together to share in the blessings of the occasion.

The Philippine Embassy recognized the contributions of Filipinos in the UAE, acknowledging their role in fostering unity and goodwill between the two nations. It assured continued support for the Filipino community and its efforts to maintain strong ties with the host country.

“As we celebrate this blessed occasion, the Embassy, alongside the Filipino community in the United Arab Emirates, reaffirms its commitment to fostering deeper ties of cooperation, mutual respect, and solidarity between the Philippines and the UAE,” the message stated.

The Embassy concluded its message by wishing happiness, prosperity, and peace to all who celebrate. “Eid Mubarak!”

Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

