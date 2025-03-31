Marcos orders immediate aid for Myanmar, Thailand after 7.7-magnitude quake

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has instructed government agencies to mobilize resources and extend immediate assistance to Myanmar and Thailand following the powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake that hit Myanmar on March 28 and was also felt in Thailand.

During a Malacañang press briefing, Presidential Communications Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro confirmed the directive, emphasizing the urgency of the response.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. led an interagency meeting, resulting in a provisional agreement to deploy a 114-member response team from various government agencies.

According to Castro, some Filipinos in Myanmar and parts of Thailand were affected by the earthquake. The response team will include personnel from the Department of Health (DOH), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Urban Search and Rescue Unit, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), and private sector partners such as Apex Mining Corporation and First Gen Energy Development.

The government’s emergency response efforts will focus on medical aid, search and rescue operations, and logistical support for recovery efforts in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, the Philippine embassies in Myanmar and Thailand are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with local authorities to ensure the safety and welfare of Filipinos in both countries.