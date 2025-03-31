Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos calls on Filipino Muslims to uplift others, live with compassion in Eid’l Fitr message

Staff Report

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. joined the Filipino-Muslim community in celebrating Eid’l Fitr on Monday, March 31, marking the end of the month-long Ramadan (Festival of Breaking the Fast).

“In spirit, the Festival of Breaking the Fast is more than a celebration; it is a testament to our desire for shared humanity, strengthening bonds of family and friendship, as well as unity among our peers,” said Marcos.

He emphasized that the essence of the occasion lies in the capacity to help and uplift those in need and “help find joy in those who seek it.”

“Only through living with compassion and inclusivity can we appreciate and understand what Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) sought to accomplish—a life where harmony and love prevail upon us all,” Marcos said, adding that Filipinos should not forget their shared responsibility to one another.

The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) announced on Sunday that Eid’l Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, would be celebrated today, March 31, following the successful sighting of the crescent moon.

The Bangsamoro Grand Mufti echoed the declaration, stating that the moon was sighted by the official Moon Sighting Team deployed to strategic locations.

Eid’l Fitr, observed on the first day of Shawwal in the Islamic calendar, marks the conclusion of a month-long period of fasting, prayer, and reflection. It is a time for families and communities to unite in prayer, express gratitude, and celebrate together.

