Kim Soo-hyun denies dating Kim Sae-ron as a minor, files lawsuit over allegations

South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun tearfully refuted claims that he dated actress Kim Sae-ron while she was underage, stating he could not “admit what is not true.”

Amid the controversy, luxury brands including Prada have severed ties with Kim following accusations regarding his past relationship with Kim Sae-ron, who died in February in a suspected suicide at the age of 24.

Kim, 37, acknowledged that he and Kim Sae-ron were in a relationship five years ago for about a year, but maintained that she was not a minor at the time. He dismissed a recent YouTube exposé as misleading, claiming the testimonies and alleged evidence, including message screenshots, were fabricated.

Kim Sae-ron was born in July 2000, and South Korea’s age of consent is 16.

“I did not date the deceased when she was a minor. And it is also not true that the deceased made a tragic choice because I turned a blind eye,” Kim said at a press conference, rejecting suggestions that their relationship played a role in her death.

His legal team announced lawsuits against those behind the YouTube exposé, seeking 12 billion won ($8.15 million) in damages. They have also reported the individuals to the authorities for defamation and violations of the Information Protection Act.

Kim Sae-ron, once considered a rising star in South Korea’s entertainment industry, saw her career decline following a drunk driving incident in 2022.

Kim Soo-hyun gained widespread fame in South Korea and China for his roles in hit dramas My Love from the Star and Queen of Tears.