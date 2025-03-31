Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT News

Kim Soo-hyun denies dating Kim Sae-ron as a minor, files lawsuit over allegations

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 mins ago

Courtesy: Kim Soo-hyun

South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun tearfully refuted claims that he dated actress Kim Sae-ron while she was underage, stating he could not “admit what is not true.”

Amid the controversy, luxury brands including Prada have severed ties with Kim following accusations regarding his past relationship with Kim Sae-ron, who died in February in a suspected suicide at the age of 24.

Kim, 37, acknowledged that he and Kim Sae-ron were in a relationship five years ago for about a year, but maintained that she was not a minor at the time. He dismissed a recent YouTube exposé as misleading, claiming the testimonies and alleged evidence, including message screenshots, were fabricated.

Kim Sae-ron was born in July 2000, and South Korea’s age of consent is 16.

“I did not date the deceased when she was a minor. And it is also not true that the deceased made a tragic choice because I turned a blind eye,” Kim said at a press conference, rejecting suggestions that their relationship played a role in her death.

His legal team announced lawsuits against those behind the YouTube exposé, seeking 12 billion won ($8.15 million) in damages. They have also reported the individuals to the authorities for defamation and violations of the Information Protection Act.

Kim Sae-ron, once considered a rising star in South Korea’s entertainment industry, saw her career decline following a drunk driving incident in 2022.

Kim Soo-hyun gained widespread fame in South Korea and China for his roles in hit dramas My Love from the Star and Queen of Tears.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Presidential Communications Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro

Gov’t assures aid for Filipinos arrested in Qatar over pro-Duterte rally

18 mins ago
BongbongMarcos

Marcos orders immediate aid for Myanmar, Thailand after 7.7-magnitude quake

23 mins ago
Immigration at airport

Bureau of Immigration calls for legal sanctions against Filipinos leaving PH illegally

3 hours ago
PagIBIG Artwork for PR2025 05

Pag-IBIG Fund keeps housing loan rates low amid rising market trends

4 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button