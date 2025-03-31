Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Gov’t assures aid for Filipinos arrested in Qatar over pro-Duterte rally

The government has pledged continued assistance to 17 Filipinos detained in Qatar for participating in political rallies in support of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte, who is facing trial in The Hague for crimes against humanity.

“Obligasyon pa rin po ng ating pamahalaan, ng administrasyon, ang mga Pilipino anuman po ang kulay nila,” Presidential Communications Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said, reaffirming that the government provides aid to all Filipinos, regardless of political affiliation.

Addressing media questions about ensuring the safety and well-being of the detained Filipinos, Castro emphasized that the government is actively extending support.

“Wala po tayong sinisino. Wala po tayong discrimination patungkol po diyan. Basta po kapwa Pilipino ay tutulungan po iyan ng administrasyon,” she added.

She noted that authorities responded promptly upon learning of the arrests, instructing the labor attaché—who is also a lawyer—to assess the situation of the detained individuals.

Beyond legal aid, the government is also looking into additional support, including care packages, to assist the Filipinos in custody.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that 17 Filipinos remain in police custody at a facility about an hour from Doha after their arrest for participating in a pro-Duterte rally.

