Filipino runner takes first place in 100-mile Ultramarathon in Italy

Eugene Evangeista during the Awarding ceremony of Cinisello Balsamo Running Festival with Pilipino Ultra Runners and event organizers in Italy.

Eugene Evangelista, a 49-year-old Filipino runner from Batangas City, has secured first place in the 5th Edition of the Cinisello Balsamo Running Festival Ultramarathon in Milan, Italy.

Evangelista, who is also the coach of the team Pilipino Ultra Runners Italy – PURI, completed the grueling 100-mile race in 18 hours, 39 minutes, and 30 seconds.

Pilipino Ultra Runners in Italy with event organizers.

“Preparations talaga sa pagsali sa Ultramarathon, pagod, pawis, puyat, gutom, lahat-lahat na. Binigyan ako ng lakas ng taas kaya nakatsamba po at nasungkit ang 1st [place]. Six months [of] preparation, 120 kms a week ang training. Month of February naka 600 kms po ako,” Evangelista said after his victory.

Evangelista moved to Milan in 1997 for work and began running in 2013 as a hobby. What started as casual jogs turned into a serious passion, leading him to participate in major marathon events under Team PURI ASD.

Balancing his career as a technician at Donatore di Sangue Policlinico di Milano with rigorous training, Evangelista has completed several extreme races, including the 283 km Milan-Sanremo Ultramarathon, the 222 km Ardeche Ultramarathon in France, and the 24-hour Ultra des Fons in Barcelona.

Other Filipinos also excelled in the event:

Bren Kevin – 2nd place overall in the 24-hour category (23:49:59)

100 km Category: Genesis Cunanan – 5th overall, Ella Rose Esteleydes – 1st place SF category

12-Hour Ultra: Lesther Rabe, Maricel Prellejera, Rachelle Cabasa, Olive Songco, Michael Camitan, Romeo Calantas, James Suludez, Laurence Ramiro, Eustaquio Supena, Harold Mayuga, Roman Ver Ancog, Rosella Cava

6-Hour Ultra: Daryle Gallur, Mark Gomez, Philip John Monsanto, Julius Dy-Ico, Jobeth Castro, Lester Ian Cultura, Mario Sarmiento, Jessie Mendoza, Ricky Gordon, Precious Pangan

Winners posed for a group photo

Evangelista is now preparing for his next challenge, the “Novi Coli” 200 km race with a 3,800-meter elevation gain, where he will run alongside fellow Filipinos Roland Kevin and Genesis Cunanan on May 9-11.

“Always motivate yourself, keep running, and don’t give up. Follow your passion, and you’ll go far!” he advised aspiring runners.

This article was written with contributions from Alona Cochon.

