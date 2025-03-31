DFA anticipates repatriation requests from Filipinos in quake-hit Myanmar

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) expects repatriation requests from Filipinos affected by the magnitude 7.7 earthquake in Myanmar, as some have lost their jobs due to the disaster, an official said.

DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said the Philippine embassy is assessing the situation to respond to potential requests for assistance.

“Sa Myanmar maaaring magkakaroon dahil may mga nawalan ng trabaho. Iniimbestigahan ng embassy para bigyan ng tugon ang kanilang request,” De Vega told GMA Integrated News’ Unang Balita.

He added that, similar to the response in Türkiye in 2023, the government will assist those who wish to return home.

Due to disruptions at Myanmar’s airports, De Vega said repatriated Filipinos will first be transported to Bangkok, Thailand. The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) will also extend aid to affected individuals.

Meanwhile, four Filipinos remain missing following the earthquake.

A Reuters report said the death toll in Myanmar has exceeded 1,700 as of this writing.

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) announced that a high-level inter-agency meeting was held to coordinate the Philippine response and provide necessary support to affected individuals.

“We stand in solidarity with Myanmar during this difficult time. The Philippines is ready to respond to the urgent needs of our neighbor,” the OCD said in a statement.