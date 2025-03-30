RTA Dubai announces Eid Al-Fitr holiday schedule for public transport

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced the revised working hours for its services during the Eid Al Fitr holiday, which runs from Saturday, March 29 to Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

Here are the following changes you should know:

Dubai Metro and Tram: Dubai Metro and Tram services will have adjusted timings for the Eid holidays. The Dubai Metro (Red and Green Lines) will operate as follows:

Saturday, March 29: 5:00 AM to 1:00 AM (next day)

Sunday, March 30: 8:00 AM to 1:00 AM (next day)

Monday, March 31 to Wednesday, April 2: 5:00 AM to 1:00 AM (next day)

The Dubai Tram will operate on these hours:

Saturday to Monday: 6:00 AM to 1:00 AM (next day)

Sunday: 9:00 AM to 1:00 AM (next day)

Public buses and marine transport: For changes in the schedules of public buses (Dubai Bus), Hatta buses, and marine transport services (Water Taxi, Dubai Ferry, Abra, and Electric Heritage Abra), the public is encouraged to visit the “S’hail” app or check the RTA website for the latest updates.

Suspended bus routes: Bus Route E100 from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station, as well as Bus Route E102, will not operate from the afternoon of 28 Ramadan until 3 Shawwal (March 28 to April 2). During this period, passengers are advised to use Bus Route E101 from Ibn Battuta Bus Station to Abu Dhabi.