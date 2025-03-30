PH Muslim leaders declare March 31 as Eid al-Fitr celebration following moon sighting

The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) has officially announced that the celebration of Eid al-Fitr will take place tomorrow, Monday, March 31, 2025.

This declaration follows the successful sighting of the new moon (hilal), which marks the end of Ramadan and the beginning of the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

The moon sighting was conducted in coordination with the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), Darul Ifta, various Ulama groups, non-government organizations, and the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA). The moon sighting in Bauang, La Union, was confirmed by PAGASA Weather Specialist Salvador G. Quirimil.

Eid al-Fitr, a significant religious holiday for Muslims, is celebrated worldwide to mark the conclusion of Ramadan, a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection.

The holiday is a time for Muslims to come together with family and friends for prayers, feasts, and acts of charity, expressing gratitude for the strength and patience exhibited during the month-long fast.

In recognition of this important occasion, Malacañang has declared April 1, 2025, as a regular holiday in observance of Eid al-Fitr, allowing Filipino Muslims across the nation to join in the celebrations.

In a statement, the NCMF extended its Eid al-Fitr greetings to all Muslim Filipinos, wishing them a blessed and joyous celebration. “Eid al-Fitr Mubarak to all,” the agency said.

The confirmation of the moon sighting and the official announcement of the Eid al-Fitr date follow a tradition observed by Muslim communities in the Philippines and around the world.

Local Muslim leaders and scholars have long played a key role in coordinating the moon sighting efforts, ensuring that the timing of the celebration aligns with Islamic teachings.