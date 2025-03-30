Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PH Muslim leaders declare March 31 as Eid al-Fitr celebration following moon sighting

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 seconds ago

For illustrative purposes only

The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) has officially announced that the celebration of Eid al-Fitr will take place tomorrow, Monday, March 31, 2025.

This declaration follows the successful sighting of the new moon (hilal), which marks the end of Ramadan and the beginning of the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

The moon sighting was conducted in coordination with the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), Darul Ifta, various Ulama groups, non-government organizations, and the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA). The moon sighting in Bauang, La Union, was confirmed by PAGASA Weather Specialist Salvador G. Quirimil.

Eid al-Fitr, a significant religious holiday for Muslims, is celebrated worldwide to mark the conclusion of Ramadan, a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection.

The holiday is a time for Muslims to come together with family and friends for prayers, feasts, and acts of charity, expressing gratitude for the strength and patience exhibited during the month-long fast.

In recognition of this important occasion, Malacañang has declared April 1, 2025, as a regular holiday in observance of Eid al-Fitr, allowing Filipino Muslims across the nation to join in the celebrations.

In a statement, the NCMF extended its Eid al-Fitr greetings to all Muslim Filipinos, wishing them a blessed and joyous celebration. “Eid al-Fitr Mubarak to all,” the agency said.

The confirmation of the moon sighting and the official announcement of the Eid al-Fitr date follow a tradition observed by Muslim communities in the Philippines and around the world.

Local Muslim leaders and scholars have long played a key role in coordinating the moon sighting efforts, ensuring that the timing of the celebration aligns with Islamic teachings.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

xff02glh1k91iwkpn

Over 4.1 million worshippers gather at Makkah’s Grand Mosque on 29th night of Ramadan

28 mins ago
iStock 1496704418

Father accidentally kills daughter while reversing car in Malaysia

1 hour ago
iStock 1093305080

PH Embassy and Consulate thankful as UAE pardons 115 Filipinos on Ramadan, Eid Al-Fitr

3 hours ago
bus

RTA Dubai announces Eid Al-Fitr holiday schedule for public transport

4 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button