PH Embassy and Consulate thankful as UAE pardons 115 Filipinos on Ramadan, Eid Al-Fitr

The Philippine Embassy in the UAE and the Consulate General in Dubai have extended their gratitude to the UAE government for granting clemency to 115 convicted Filipinos, in observance of Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr.

In a joint statement, the Philippine missions conveyed their heartfelt thanks to UAE leaders President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vice President and Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for their compassion and generosity.

“This act of generosity and compassion exemplifies the true spirit of mercy during the sacred occasion of Ramadan and the values of unity and goodwill,” they said.

“The Philippine government profoundly appreciates this benevolent act, which further strengthens the longstanding bonds of friendship and cooperation between the Philippines and the UAE,” they added.

The Philippine Embassy, along with the Consulate General in Dubai and the Migrant Workers Offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, has expressed its continued commitment to safeguarding the welfare of Filipino nationals residing in the UAE. The Embassy also said they are ready to assist in facilitating the swift and safe return of those granted clemency.

This is not the first time the UAE has extended such a gesture of compassion to the Filipino community. Last year, the UAE government pardoned 143 Filipinos during Eid Al-Adha and 220 during the country’s National Day.