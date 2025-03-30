Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Over 4.1 million worshippers gather at Makkah’s Grand Mosque on 29th night of Ramadan

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin29 mins ago

Makkah’s Grand Mosque — WAM

Millions of worshippers and Umrah pilgrims gathered at Makkah’s Grand Mosque on the 29th night of Ramadan, with attendance surpassing 4.1 million.

The night holds deep religious significance as it marks the completion of the Qur’an (Khatm Al-Qur’an) during prayers, drawing large crowds to the sacred site.

Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah told Saudi Gazette that more than 3.4 million people attended the Isha and Taraweeh prayers, while over 646,600 performed Umrah on this special occasion.

Authorities also deployed resources to support the massive gathering, providing 28,200 mobility carts, guiding 135,600 worshippers, and distributing 42,000 bottles of Zamzam water along with 702,000 iftar meals to those breaking their fast.

 

