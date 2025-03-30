Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos expresses gratitude to UAE President for pardoning 115 Filipino convicts during RamadanS

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Saturday extended his heartfelt thanks to UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for granting clemency to 115 Filipino convicts in honor of Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr.

The UAE Ambassador to Manila personally conveyed the news to the Philippines, sharing that this year’s pardon follows similar gestures in previous years, including the release of 143 Filipinos during Eid Al-Adha and 220 on the UAE National Day.

Marcos acknowledged that this act of mercy reflects the strong ties between the two nations, which are deeply rooted in mutual respect and friendship. He also expressed appreciation for the UAE’s compassion, which will bring relief to the families of the pardoned individuals.

“This gesture is a reflection of our countries’ special partnership, as embodied in the nearly one million Filipinos who have made the Emirates their home and in the warm personal friendship and mutual respect between myself as the leader of the Filipino people and Sheikh Mohamed as the leader of the Emiratis,” Marcos said.

“On behalf of the Philippine government, we extend our sincerest thanks to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for this compassionate act,” he added.

In light of this gesture, President Marcos reiterated the importance of continuing to strengthen bilateral relations, highlighting the role of such acts in fostering further cooperation and understanding between the Philippines and the UAE.

