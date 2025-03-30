Father accidentally kills daughter while reversing car in Malaysia

A tragic accident in Johor, Malaysia has left a one-year-old girl dead after her father accidentally ran over her while reversing his car.

The tragic event took place in Taman Desa Harmoni around 2:30 a.m. on March 29, according to a report by news website The Star.

Police Chief Mohd Sohaimi Ishak of the Seri Alam district stated that the 27-year-old father was reversing his car out of the driveway when he heard a noise on his left side. Upon checking, he found his daughter lying behind the vehicle, bleeding and unconscious.

The father rushed the girl to Sultan Ismail Hospital, but she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival due to severe head injuries.

Authorities are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which covers causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.