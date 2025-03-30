Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DMW, DFA offer assistance to OFWs detained in Qatar

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), through its Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Qatar, is actively coordinating with local authorities to monitor the situation and ensure the well-being of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who were recently arrested and detained for participating in an illegal assembly.

In collaboration with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Philippine Embassy in Doha, the DMW has deployed a Labor Attaché, also a lawyer, to provide necessary assistance to the affected OFWs.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac reassured the OFWs of the Department’s continued support, stating, “Under the leadership of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., we are committed to serving and assisting our OFWs and their families.”

Secretary Cacdac also reminded all OFWs to comply with the laws and customs of their host countries, particularly concerning public gatherings and political expression, to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Related story: PH Embassy in Qatar confirms arrest of Filipinos over suspected demonstrations

