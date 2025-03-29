Philippine missions in the UAE announce closure on Eid Al-Fitr

In observance of the Eid Al-Fitr holidays, the Philippine Embassy in the UAE, along with the Philippine Consulate General and the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai, have announced their temporary closure for three days.

The Philippine missions will be closed from March 31 to April 1, with the possibility of extending the closure on April 2, depending on the UAE government’s official announcement.

As per recent directives, both public and private sector employees will enjoy a paid holiday during this period. Should Ramadan complete its 30-day cycle, the holiday break will extend to April 2, based on the moon sighting.

Regular office hours will resume after the Eid Al-Fitr holidays.