PH Embassy in Qatar confirms arrest of Filipinos over suspected demonstrations

The Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines in Doha confirmed that several Filipino nationals were arrested and detained for allegedly participating in unauthorized political demonstrations in Qatar.

The Embassy has stated that it is in active communication with local authorities to ensure the provision of necessary consular assistance to the detained nationals.

Efforts are underway to clarify the circumstances surrounding their arrest.

In light of the incident, the Philippine Embassy has once again reminded Filipino nationals in Qatar to comply with the country’s local laws and customs, especially regarding mass demonstrations and political expressions.

This follows an earlier advisory issued on March 13, 2025, emphasizing the importance of respecting Qatar’s legal framework.

The Embassy continues to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates as more information becomes available.