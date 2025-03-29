Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai frees all inmates in rental disputes, gives them a fresh start

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino29 mins ago

For illustrative purposes only.

Dubai has taken a major step in supporting families facing financial struggles by releasing all inmates involved in rental disputes.

The Dubai Rental Disputes Center, with support from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian & Charity Est., settled over AED 6.8 million in claims, freeing 86 detainees.

This initiative aims to ease financial burdens and restore family unity, especially with Eid Al-Fitr approaching. Saleh Zahir Al Mazrouei, Director General of the Establishment, highlighted that it offers individuals a fresh start, free from debt and legal rulings.

Judge AbdulQader Mousa Mohammed, Chairman of the Dubai Rental Disputes Center, expressed gratitude for the support, stating that the initiative reflects the UAE’s values of tolerance and generosity. “It reaffirms our commitment to the rehabilitation and reintegration of the released individuals into society, ensuring they have an opportunity to start a new life,” he said.

The initiative also aligns with the Dubai Rental Disputes Center’s mission to balance legal standards with humanitarian efforts. Judge Mohammed assured that the Center remains committed to protecting the rights of both tenants and landlords while supporting vulnerable individuals.

By working closely with its partners, the Dubai Rental Disputes Center continues to promote social justice and community cohesion. This initiative strengthens Dubai’s reputation as a leader in compassionate governance and fair dispute resolution.

The UAE remains dedicated to fostering solidarity and ensuring that those in financial distress receive the necessary support. Initiatives like this highlight the country’s commitment to improving lives and strengthening social stability.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino29 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Philippine embassy in Qatar Main photo

PH Embassy in Qatar confirms arrest of Filipinos over suspected demonstrations

2 mins ago
ph embassy in uae

Philippine missions in the UAE announce closure on Eid Al-Fitr

9 hours ago
iStock 1831153762

Eid Al-Fitr holidays ahead: Last-minute ideas for the long weekend

9 hours ago
KELA Template 49

PH embassies report no casualties after strong earthquake in Myanmar

18 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button