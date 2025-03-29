Dubai frees all inmates in rental disputes, gives them a fresh start

Dubai has taken a major step in supporting families facing financial struggles by releasing all inmates involved in rental disputes.

The Dubai Rental Disputes Center, with support from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian & Charity Est., settled over AED 6.8 million in claims, freeing 86 detainees.

This initiative aims to ease financial burdens and restore family unity, especially with Eid Al-Fitr approaching. Saleh Zahir Al Mazrouei, Director General of the Establishment, highlighted that it offers individuals a fresh start, free from debt and legal rulings.

Judge AbdulQader Mousa Mohammed, Chairman of the Dubai Rental Disputes Center, expressed gratitude for the support, stating that the initiative reflects the UAE’s values of tolerance and generosity. “It reaffirms our commitment to the rehabilitation and reintegration of the released individuals into society, ensuring they have an opportunity to start a new life,” he said.

The initiative also aligns with the Dubai Rental Disputes Center’s mission to balance legal standards with humanitarian efforts. Judge Mohammed assured that the Center remains committed to protecting the rights of both tenants and landlords while supporting vulnerable individuals.

By working closely with its partners, the Dubai Rental Disputes Center continues to promote social justice and community cohesion. This initiative strengthens Dubai’s reputation as a leader in compassionate governance and fair dispute resolution.

The UAE remains dedicated to fostering solidarity and ensuring that those in financial distress receive the necessary support. Initiatives like this highlight the country’s commitment to improving lives and strengthening social stability.