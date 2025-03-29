DOH raises alarm as measles cases surge to 1,185, urges vaccination

The Department of Health (DOH) has urged parents to have their children vaccinated against measles following a rise in cases across the country.

From January 1 to March 15 this year, the DOH recorded 1,185 measles cases, a 27 percent increase from the 930 cases reported in the same period last year, Philippine News Agency reported.

The highest number of cases was recorded in the National Capital Region (NCR) with 295, followed by Central Luzon with 150 and Calabarzon with 144. The DOH noted that 802 of the total cases, or 68 percent, involved children who had not received any measles vaccine.

To curb the spread of the disease, the DOH is intensifying its immunization efforts. Routine vaccination is ongoing for children aged 0 to 12 months, while a catch-up immunization program is being conducted for children aged 13 to 59 months who missed their scheduled doses.

“Routine immunization is underway in all regions for children aged 0 to 12 months to protect them from various diseases, including measles. Under this campaign, the first dose of measles vaccine is given on the ninth month and the second dose on the 12th month,” Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said in a statement.

Parents are encouraged to visit their nearest health center to check their child’s vaccination schedule. “Go to the nearest health center to learn the vaccination schedule. Safe and effective vaccines are still the best way to protect against the disease and its complications,” Herbosa added.

The government has also launched an intensified measles immunization program called “Bakunahan sa Purok ni Juan” in selected cities, including Caloocan, Quezon, Taguig, Manila, Mandaluyong, and Las Piñas. Malacañang is urging parents to participate in this initiative to prevent further outbreaks.